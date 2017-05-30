Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL) Given Overweight Rating at Piper Jaffray Companies

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 8th. They presently have a $47.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. KLR Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Scotiabank set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Get Noble Energy Inc. alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) traded down 0.94% on Monday, hitting $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 8,855,436 shares. The stock’s market cap is $12.72 billion. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.11. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $42.03.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is -17.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/noble-energy-inc-nbl-rating-reiterated-by-piper-jaffray-companies-updated-updated.html.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Berenson sold 23,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $788,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,288.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy by 30.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in crude oil, natural gas and natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) exploration, development, production and acquisition. The Company’s segments include: United States, including the onshore DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Marcellus Shale and offshore deepwater Gulf of Mexico, as well as the consolidated accounts of Noble Midstream Partners LP (Noble Midstream Partners); Eastern Mediterranean, including offshore Israel and Cyprus; West Africa, including offshore Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon and Gabon, and Other International and Corporate, including new ventures, such as offshore the Falkland Islands, Suriname and Newfoundland.

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.