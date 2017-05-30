NMC Health PLC (NMC) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.60

NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.60 ($0.14) per share on Friday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from NMC Health PLC’s previous dividend of $6.20. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of NMC Health PLC (LON:NMC) opened at 2180.197510 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,027.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,720.54. NMC Health PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,030.00 and a one year high of GBX 2,255.88. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 4.45 billion.

In related news, insider Mark Tompkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,098 ($26.95), for a total transaction of £20,980 ($26,949.26).

Several analysts have issued reports on NMC shares. Investec upped their price target on shares of NMC Health PLC from GBX 1,990 ($25.56) to GBX 2,430 ($31.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NMC Health PLC in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC upped their price target on shares of NMC Health PLC from GBX 1,930 ($24.79) to GBX 2,200 ($28.26) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,000 ($25.69).

About NMC Health PLC

NMC Health plc is a private healthcare services provider in the United Arab Emirates. The Company operates through two segments: healthcare and distribution & services. The healthcare segment is engaged in providing professional medical services, comprising diagnostic services, in and outpatient clinics, provision of all types of research and medical services in the field of gynecology, obstetrics and human reproduction and retailing of pharmaceutical goods.

