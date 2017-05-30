Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of Tegna Inc (TGNA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tegna were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tegna by 23.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 475,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 90,573 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tegna by 34.6% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 476,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 122,705 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tegna by 24.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 341,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 66,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Tegna by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,502,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,566,000 after buying an additional 133,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tegna by 47.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,939,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after buying an additional 1,923,809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Tegna Inc alerts:

Shares of Tegna Inc (NYSE:TGNA) opened at 24.07 on Tuesday. Tegna Inc has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Tegna had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $778.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tegna Inc will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/nisa-investment-advisors-llc-lowers-position-in-tegna-inc-tgna-updated-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Tegna in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tegna in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark Co. upped their price target on Tegna from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tegna from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Tegna news, Director Howard D. Elias sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $127,836.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Behan sold 24,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $637,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,089.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tegna

Tegna Inc has a portfolio of media and digital businesses that provide content. The Company’s segments include TEGNA Media (Media) and TEGNA Digital (Digital). As of December 31, 2016, its media business included 46 television stations operating in 38 markets and offered television programming and digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for Tegna Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tegna Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.