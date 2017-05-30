Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $132,000 Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (DK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delek US Holdings were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in Delek US Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Delek US Holdings by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) opened at 25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average of $23.37. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.41 and a one year high of $26.42. The stock’s market cap is $1.58 billion.

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.49. Delek US Holdings had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Delek US Holdings’s revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post ($0.01) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Delek US Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.22%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of Delek US Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Delek US Holdings in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.15.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Norman Holmes sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $100,760.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,690 shares in the company, valued at $662,712.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,459 shares of company stock valued at $849,749. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Delek US Holdings

Delek US Holdings, Inc is an integrated downstream energy business focused on petroleum refining and the transportation, storage and wholesale of crude oil, intermediate and refined products. The Company operates through two segments: Refining and Logistics. The Company’s refining segment operates independent refineries in Tyler, Texas (the Tyler refinery) and El Dorado, Arkansas (the El Dorado refinery).

