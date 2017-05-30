Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (THR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group Holdings were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Thermon Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,289,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,608,000 after buying an additional 91,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 572,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 62,670 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Thermon Group Holdings by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,166,000 after buying an additional 40,725 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Thermon Group Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $702,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE THR) opened at 17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.05. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Thermon Group Holdings (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Thermon Group Holdings had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

THR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Thermon Group Holdings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermon Group Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Thermon Group Holdings in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

