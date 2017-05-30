Nike Inc (NKE) Stake Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nike by 0.4% in the first quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 402,011 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $22,404,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Nike by 19.6% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,317 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 7.3% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 862,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $48,089,000 after buying an additional 58,427 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE NKE) opened at 52.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.44. Nike Inc has a one year low of $49.01 and a one year high of $60.33.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post $2.40 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKE. Canaccord Genuity set a $51.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 300,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,106,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $56,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,558. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,213,800. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc is engaged in the design, development, marketing and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories and services. The Company’s operating segments include North America, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, Greater China, Japan and Emerging Markets. Its portfolio brands include the NIKE Brand, Jordan Brand, Hurley and Converse.

