Nielsen N.V. (NLSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Nielsen N.V.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.65. Nielsen N.V. reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen N.V. will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.70 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen N.V..

Get Nielsen N.V. alerts:

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Nielsen N.V. had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

NLSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Nielsen N.V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen N.V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Nielsen N.V. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered Nielsen N.V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Nielsen N.V. (NYSE:NLSN) traded down 1.54% on Friday, hitting $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 836,037 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.84. Nielsen N.V. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.86.

In other Nielsen N.V. news, CEO Dwight Barns sold 46,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $1,916,376.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,277 shares in the company, valued at $11,767,467.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Charlton sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total value of $75,404.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,297 shares in the company, valued at $549,697.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock worth $12,368,542 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 51.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 15.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 2.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 50.7% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nielsen N.V. by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/nielsen-n-v-nlsn-expected-to-post-earnings-of-0-63-per-share-updated-updated.html.

Nielsen N.V. Company Profile

Nielsen N.V. (Nielsen), formerly Nielsen Holdings N.V., is an information and measurement company. The Company is engaged in providing clients with an understanding of consumers and consumer behavior. The Company delivers media and marketing information, and analytics on a global and local basis. Nielsen operates through two business segments: Buy and Watch.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen N.V. (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen N.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen N.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.