Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Nicholas Malone Sells 1,500 Shares

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Nicholas Malone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,901.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicholas Malone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Nicholas Malone sold 4,500 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Nicholas Malone sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $41,770.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Nicholas Malone sold 1,000 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $35,670.00.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) opened at 65.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average of $41.99. Wayfair Inc has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $65.80.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.84 million. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.60) EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wayfair to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $101,225,000. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $42,729,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $12,268,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

