RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) Director Acquires $25,300.00 in Stock

RTI Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) Director Nicholas J. Valeriani bought 5,500 shares of RTI Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RTI Surgical Inc (RTIX) opened at 4.975 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. RTI Surgical Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.30. The company’s market cap is $289.18 million.

RTI Surgical (NASDAQ:RTIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. RTI Surgical had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTI Surgical Inc will post $0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RTI Surgical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,825,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,432,000 after buying an additional 10,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 151,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,778 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 25,581 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 364.5% in the fourth quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 102,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RTI Surgical by 75.9% in the first quarter. Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About RTI Surgical

RTI Surgical, Inc is engaged in producing orthopedic and other surgical implants that repair and promote the natural healing of human bone and other human tissues. The Company uses natural tissues, metals and synthetics process to produce its products. The Company’s business primarily consists of six categories, such as spine, sports medicine, ortho fixation, bone graft substitutes and general orthopedic (BGS and general orthopedic), dental and surgical specialties.

