NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued on Friday.

NGL has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Get NGL Energy Partners LP alerts:

Shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) opened at 14.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.34. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.99% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post $0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. NGL Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -112.23%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) Rating Reiterated by FBR & Co” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/ngl-energy-partners-lp-ngl-rating-reiterated-by-fbr-co.html.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management AG bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 71,891 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,122,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after buying an additional 226,076 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,138,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,920,000 after buying an additional 182,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP owns and operates a vertically integrated energy business. The Company’s segments are crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, refined products and renewables, and corporate and other. Its crude oil logistics segment includes owned and leased crude oil storage terminals, and owned and leased pipeline injection stations.

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.