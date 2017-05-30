NF Energy Saving Corp (NFEC) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.09

Press coverage about NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ:NFEC) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Alpha One. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. NF Energy Saving Corp earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

NF Energy Saving Corp (NFEC) opened at 0.863 on Tuesday. NF Energy Saving Corp has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.00. The firm’s market cap is $6.10 million.

About NF Energy Saving Corp

NF Energy Saving Corporation is a provider of energy services. The Company’s principal business is the production and sales of energy-saving flow control equipment, and intelligent flow control equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Heavy manufacturing business and Energy-saving related business.

