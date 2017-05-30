ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 3,016 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $678,763,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,200,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,075,000 after buying an additional 562,213 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,738,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,638,000 after buying an additional 23,628 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,729,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,524,000 after buying an additional 157,316 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,425,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,418,000 after buying an additional 100,324 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE NEE) opened at 140.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.72. NextEra Energy Inc has a one year low of $110.49 and a one year high of $141.06.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.9825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.30.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $584,978.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 52,320 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.48, for a total transaction of $7,140,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,200 shares of company stock worth $12,633,902. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

