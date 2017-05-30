Insider Buying: NEX Group PLC (NXG) Insider Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

NEX Group PLC (LON:NXG) insider Stuart J. Bridges bought 25,000 shares of NEX Group PLC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.77) per share, with a total value of £151,250 ($194,283.88).

Shares of NEX Group PLC (LON NXG) traded up 0.529101% on Monday, reaching GBX 663.071533. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.46 billion. NEX Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 445.10 and a 12 month high of GBX 665.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 609.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 547.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 4.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NXG. Citigroup Inc restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Liberum Capital restated an “under review” rating and set a GBX 638 ($8.20) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Monday, May 15th. BNP Paribas restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 620 ($7.96) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.90) price objective on shares of NEX Group PLC in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 594.60 ($7.64).

About NEX Group PLC

NEX Group plc is a technology-based service company. The Company is engaged in electronic trading business, offering a diverse portfolio of products and services in the over-the-counter (OTC) markets. The Company’s segments include NEX Markets, which includes EBS BrokerTec and NEX Exchange (formerly the ICAP Securities and Derivatives Exchange (ISDX)); NEX Optimisation, which includes PTRI and Euclid Opportunities, and Group, which includes all residual income from shipping (forward revenue), and central costs not attributable to the business units.

