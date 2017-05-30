Newpark Resources Inc (NR) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,213 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.77% of Newpark Resources worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,923,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after buying an additional 97,799 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,143,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 247,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 395,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 484,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 112,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE NR) opened at 7.70 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $684.12 million. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Newpark Resources Inc has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $8.75.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.48 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources Inc will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newpark Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.82.

In other news, EVP Bruce Campbell Smith sold 20,282 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $164,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,662.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregg Piontek sold 34,372 shares of Newpark Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $276,350.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,036.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 277,924 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,025. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc is a supplier providing products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The Company’s segments include Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling fluids products and technical services to customers in the North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; Latin America, and Asia Pacific regions.

