Delphi Automotive PLC (DLPH) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delphi Automotive PLC were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter worth about $1,226,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Delphi Automotive PLC during the third quarter worth about $1,327,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delphi Automotive PLC by 4.2% in the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 764,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,540,000 after buying an additional 30,586 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE DLPH) opened at 87.21 on Tuesday. Delphi Automotive PLC has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its 200-day moving average is $74.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Delphi Automotive PLC (NYSE:DLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Delphi Automotive PLC had a return on equity of 61.96% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Delphi Automotive PLC will post $6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Delphi Automotive PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLPH. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Delphi Automotive PLC in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Delphi Automotive PLC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Delphi Automotive PLC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.54.

In other Delphi Automotive PLC news, SVP David M. Sherbin sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $1,342,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,130,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delphi Automotive PLC is a global technology company serving the automotive sector. The Company designs and manufactures vehicle components, and provides electrical and electronic, powertrain and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. The Company’s segments include Electrical/Electronic Architecture, Powertrain Systems, and Electronics and Safety.

