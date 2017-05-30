Viacom, Inc. (VIAB) Position Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its position in shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Viacom were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Viacom by 9.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 4.5% in the first quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 19,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in Viacom during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Carl Domino Inc increased its stake in Viacom by 7.3% in the first quarter. Carl Domino Inc now owns 27,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Viacom by 1,409.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 144,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after buying an additional 134,899 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Viacom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) opened at 35.13 on Tuesday. Viacom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $46.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.10.

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Viacom had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Viacom, Inc. will post $3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Viacom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viacom in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. FBR & Co boosted their target price on shares of Viacom from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viacom in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upped their price target on shares of Viacom from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.95.

Viacom Company Profile

Viacom Inc offers global media brands that create television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, applications, games, consumer products, social media experiences and other entertainment content. As of September 30, 2016, the Company offered its services for audiences in more than 180 countries.

