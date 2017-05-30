C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) Shares Sold by New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY

New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW) opened at 67.04 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $81.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.02.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 3.91%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post $3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 50.14%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a provider of transportation services and logistics solutions through a network of offices operating in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and South America. The Company’s segments include North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, Robinson Fresh, and All Other and Corporate.

