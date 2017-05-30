Nevro Corp (NVRO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Nevro Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Nevro Corp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nevro Corp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Leerink Swann increased their price target on Nevro Corp from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut Nevro Corp to a neutral rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.82.

Nevro Corp (NYSE NVRO) opened at 73.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.88. Nevro Corp has a 52 week low of $66.55 and a 52 week high of $106.93. The stock’s market capitalization is $2.16 billion.

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.71 million. Nevro Corp had a negative return on equity of 14.57% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp will post ($0.99) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $564,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Enxing sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $3,503,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,480 shares of company stock worth $17,108,593. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nevro Corp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nevro Corp by 23.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Nevro Corp by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Nevro Corp by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,505,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro Corp

Nevro Corp. is a global medical device company. The Company focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from chronic pain. The Company has developed and commercialized the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

