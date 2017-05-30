Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.
Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) opened at 46.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $269,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,157,166.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,837.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $5,501,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,666,000 after buying an additional 293,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14,216.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,884,000 after buying an additional 4,996,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,759,000 after buying an additional 2,002,899 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,366,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,771,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,201,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.
