Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) Given a $68.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen and Company reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.75.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. alerts:

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) opened at 46.22 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post ($2.46) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/neurocrine-biosciences-inc-nbix-given-a-68-00-price-target-at-piper-jaffray-companies.html.

In other news, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $269,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,867,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,157,166.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 354,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,861,837.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,360 shares of company stock worth $5,501,889 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,735,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,666,000 after buying an additional 293,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14,216.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,031,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,884,000 after buying an additional 4,996,784 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the first quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,359,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,759,000 after buying an additional 2,002,899 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,366,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,771,000 after buying an additional 50,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB Biotech AG raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 3,201,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,627,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is engaged in discovering and developing pharmaceuticals, in diseases with unmet medical needs, through its research and development (R&D) platform, focused on neurological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. Its three lead late-stage clinical programs are elagolix, which is a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for endometriosis and uterine fibroids; INGREZZA (valbenazine), which is a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of movement disorders, and opicapone, which is a selective catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor that is an adjunct therapy to preparations of levodopa/Dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.