Avid Technology, Inc. (AVID) Position Raised by Netols Asset Management Inc.

Netols Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVID) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,265,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 273,936 shares during the period. Netols Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $367,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $373,000.

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS AVID) traded up 0.56% on Monday, hitting $5.36. The stock had a trading volume of 145,305 shares. The firm has a market cap of $219.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $9.78.

Avid Technology (OTCMKTS:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $104.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BWS Financial lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Avid Technology, Inc is a provider of an open and integrated technology platform, along with applications and services that enable the creation, distribution and monetization of audio and video content. The Company develops, markets, sells and supports software and hardware for digital media content production, management, secured content storage and distribution.

