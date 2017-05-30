Somewhat Negative News Coverage Likely to Impact Nelnet (NNI) Share Price

News headlines about Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) have trended somewhat negative this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nelnet earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 79 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Nelnet (NNI) opened at 39.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.27. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $31.49 and a 12-month high of $55.01.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $183.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.87 million. Nelnet had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nelnet will post $4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

NNI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group AG downgraded shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nelnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

In related news, insider William J. Munn sold 998 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $44,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc focuses on delivering education-related products and services and student loan asset management. The Company is engaged in student loan servicing, tuition payment processing and school information systems, and communications. The Company’s segments include Loan Systems and Servicing, Tuition Payment Processing and Campus Commerce, Communications, Asset Generation and Management, and Corporate and Other Activities.

