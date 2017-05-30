Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) in a report released on Wednesday.

MZOR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Mazor Robotics Ltd – from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Standpoint Research cut Mazor Robotics Ltd – from a buy rating to a reduce rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.98 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays PLC cut Mazor Robotics Ltd – from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, First Analysis cut Mazor Robotics Ltd – from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

Get Mazor Robotics Ltd - alerts:

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (MZOR) opened at 41.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average of $26.66. Mazor Robotics Ltd – has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $45.64. The firm’s market capitalization is $978.88 million.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – (NASDAQ:MZOR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.49 million. Mazor Robotics Ltd – had a negative net margin of 55.57% and a negative return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mazor Robotics Ltd – will post ($0.72) earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/needham-company-llc-reaffirms-hold-rating-for-mazor-robotics-ltd-mzor.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the third quarter worth about $128,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – by 398.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mazor Robotics Ltd – during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 24.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mazor Robotics Ltd – Company Profile

Mazor Robotics Ltd is an Israel-based medical device company that develops and markets surgical guidance systems and complementary products. It develops computerized and imaging-based systems in the field of spine surgery. Its products include: Renaissance Surgical Guidance System, which enables surgeons to advance from freehand surgical procedures to guided procedures, as well as Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-cleared and European Conformity (CE)-marked Renaissance System, used in spine surgeries, whether open or minimally invasive, for a number of clinical indications.

Receive News & Ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazor Robotics Ltd - and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.