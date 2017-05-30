Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News articles about Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) have been trending positive recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Navios Maritime Acquisition earned a media sentiment score of 0.39 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 97 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NNA) opened at 1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.72. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.23 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 11.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Acquisition will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.90%. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation is an international shipping company. The Company owns a fleet of modern crude oil, refined petroleum product and chemical tankers providing marine transportation services around the world. The Company charters its vessels to international oil companies, refiners and vessel operators under long, medium and short-term charters.

