Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Announces Earnings Results

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Navigator Holdings had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Navigator Holdings (NVGS) opened at 7.80 on Tuesday. Navigator Holdings has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $433.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navigator Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on shares of Navigator Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Navigator Holdings from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Navigator Holdings by 13.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,638,805 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,533,000 after buying an additional 198,418 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator Holdings by 48.1% in the third quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,179,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 383,155 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture boosted its position in Navigator Holdings by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 1,175,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Navigator Holdings by 235.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,125,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,095,000 after buying an additional 790,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Navigator Holdings by 134.1% in the third quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 855,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after buying an additional 489,875 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navigator Holdings

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is an owner and operator of a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. The Company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petrochemical gases and ammonia. As of December 31, 2016, it had 33 semi- or fully-refrigerated handysize liquefied gas carriers.

