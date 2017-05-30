Nationwide Fund Advisors Sells 21,014 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA)

Nationwide Fund Advisors reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 21,014 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Silica Holdings worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,283,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Silica Holdings by 147.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 520,491 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after buying an additional 310,186 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the first quarter worth $1,200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,583,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings during the fourth quarter worth $2,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) opened at 37.21 on Tuesday. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.52.

U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.88 million. U.S. Silica Holdings had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc will post $1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. U.S. Silica Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Group LLC set a $72.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Scotiabank set a $76.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Silica Holdings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

In other news, SVP David D. Murry sold 610 shares of U.S. Silica Holdings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total transaction of $29,310.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,800.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Silica Holdings

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc is a domestic producer of commercial silica, a specialized mineral that is an input into a range of end markets. The Company operates in two segments: Oil & Gas Proppants, and Industrial & Specialty Products. In the Oil & Gas Proppants segment, it serves the oil and gas recovery market providing fracturing sand, or frac sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and manage the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

