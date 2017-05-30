Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 46,398 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 46,398 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.23% of Milacron Holdings Corp worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Quotient Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the first quarter worth $367,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp during the fourth quarter worth $15,285,000.

Get Milacron Holdings Corp alerts:

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE MCRN) opened at 17.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. The firm’s market capitalization is $1.21 billion. Milacron Holdings Corp has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.32.

Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Milacron Holdings Corp had a net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post $1.60 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nationwide Fund Advisors Buys 46,398 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/nationwide-fund-advisors-buys-46398-shares-of-milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milacron Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Milacron Holdings Corp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Ira G. Boots sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $45,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,975,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $46,416,895.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,192,515 shares of company stock valued at $429,836,803 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Milacron Holdings Corp Company Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. is engaged in the manufacture, distribution, and service of engineered and customized systems used in the plastic technology and processing industry. The Company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron Holdings Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.