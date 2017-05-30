Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Research Corp (NRCIA) to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Research Corp (NASDAQ:NRCIA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has $29.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Research Corporation offers analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee, customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. Its services include capture, interpretation, transmittal and benchmarking of critical data elements from various healthcare consumers. National Research Corporation is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. “

Separately, First Analysis cut shares of National Research Corp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of National Research Corp (NRCIA) opened at 24.15 on Friday. National Research Corp has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th. National Research Corp’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

