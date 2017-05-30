Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades National Grid plc (NG) to Sector Performer

National Grid plc (LON:NG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 4th. They presently have a GBX 1,050 ($13.49) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 850 ($10.92) price objective on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Societe Generale set a GBX 990 ($12.72) price target on shares of National Grid plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank AG set a GBX 920 ($11.82) price target on shares of National Grid plc and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 830 ($10.66) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.62) price target on shares of National Grid plc in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,012.36 ($13.00).

Get National Grid plc alerts:

National Grid plc (LON:NG) opened at 1088.58 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 37.55 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,112.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,058.13. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of GBX 969.71 and a 12 month high of GBX 1,252.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a GBX 29.10 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades National Grid plc (NG) to Sector Performer” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/national-grid-plc-ng-rating-lowered-to-sector-performer-at-royal-bank-of-canada-updated-updated.html.

About National Grid plc

National Grid plc is an electricity and gas utility company focused on transmission and distribution activities in electricity and gas in both the United Kingdom and the United States. The Company’s segments include UK Electricity Transmission, which is engaged in high voltage electricity transmission networks in Great Britain; UK Gas Transmission, which is the gas transmission network in Great Britain and United Kingdom liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage activities; UK Gas Distribution, which includes approximately four of the eight regional networks of Great Britain’s gas distribution system, and US Regulated, which includes gas distribution networks, electricity distribution networks and high voltage electricity transmission networks in New York, and New England and electricity generation facilities in New York.

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.