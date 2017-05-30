National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. National General Holdings Corp had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) opened at 22.38 on Tuesday. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. National General Holdings Corp’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

NGHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of National General Holdings Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other National General Holdings Corp news, CEO Barry Karfunkel bought 49,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.87 per share, with a total value of $1,142,996.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,916.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Karfunkel bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,983. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 131,578 shares of company stock worth $3,014,585 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in National General Holdings Corp by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in National General Holdings Corp by 70.2% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 27,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in National General Holdings Corp by 11.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 917,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after buying an additional 92,200 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in National General Holdings Corp during the third quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in National General Holdings Corp by 149.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 163,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 98,310 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National General Holdings Corp

National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides a range of insurance products, including personal and commercial automobile, homeowners, umbrella, recreational vehicle, supplemental health, lender-placed and other niche products.

