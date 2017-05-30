National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, May 5th. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut shares of National CineMedia from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, FBR & Co reiterated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ NCMI) opened at 7.46 on Friday. National CineMedia has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.07.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $71.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. National CineMedia’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post $0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.80%. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 314.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 4.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. AMG Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 1.1% in the first quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 49,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 23,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc (NCM, Inc) is a holding company that manages its consolidated subsidiary National CineMedia, LLC (NCM LLC). The Company operates digital in-theater network in North America, allowing NCM LLC to sell advertising and certain third-party theater circuits under long-term network affiliate agreements.

