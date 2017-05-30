National Bank Financial Comments on Taseko Mines Ltd’s FY2017 Earnings (TKO)

Taseko Mines Ltd (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Thursday. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TKO. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.30 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.59.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) traded up 1.97% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.55. 77,896 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. The stock’s market cap is $346.99 million. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.12.

In other news, insider John Mcmanus bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.82 per share, with a total value of C$30,030.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited is a mining company. The Company is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada and the State of Arizona, the United States. Its projects represent a range of metals, including gold, copper and niobium.

