National Bank Financial Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT)

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (TSE:AGT) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2017 earnings estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients in a report released on Friday. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AGT Food and Ingredients’ Q3 2017 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

AGT has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut AGT Food and Ingredients from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$34.00 to C$26.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of AGT Food and Ingredients in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.42.

Shares of AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) opened at 25.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $607.84 million and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.03. AGT Food and Ingredients has a 12 month low of $24.70 and a 12 month high of $42.16.

In other AGT Food and Ingredients news, Director Gregory Shawn Stewart bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$29.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,980.00. Also, insider Gaetan Michael Bourassa sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.08, for a total value of C$752,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,597 shares of company stock valued at $227,408.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd.

AGT Food and Ingredients Company Profile

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT), formerly Alliance Grain Traders Inc, is a processor and splitter of pulse crops. The Company is engaged in pulse and staple food processing and distribution, with processing facilities and sales offices located around the world. It operates in three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing, which includes the operations of AGT subsidiaries and facilities in Canada, the United States, Australia, China and a portion of the operations in Turkey; Trading and Distribution, which includes operations in Europe, Russia, India and a portion of the operations in Canada, Turkey and Australia, and Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods, which include subsidiaries and facilities in the United States, Canada, South Africa and a portion of the operations in Turkey.

