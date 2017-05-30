NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Get NanoString Technologies Inc alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded NanoString Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) traded up 1.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 79,816 shares of the stock traded hands. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.73. The firm’s market cap is $399.10 million.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 784.63% and a negative net margin of 53.02%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NanoString Technologies will post ($2.51) EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/nanostring-technologies-inc-nstg-upgraded-to-hold-by-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 43.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 92,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 66.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 53,205 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,755,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures and sells intuitive products that unlock scientifically valuable and clinically actionable biologic information from minute amounts of tissue. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and commercialization of instruments, consumables and services for profiling the activity of hundreds of genes and proteins simultaneously from a single tissue sample.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.