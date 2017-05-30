Omega Fund Management LLC Has $13,751,000 Position in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NBRV)

Omega Fund Management LLC held its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,145,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – makes up 8.9% of Omega Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Omega Fund Management LLC owned 4.21% of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – worth $13,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. FT Options LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. FT Options LLC now owns 83,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the first quarter valued at $2,074,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 706,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after buying an additional 122,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – (NASDAQ:NBRV) opened at 10.01 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics AG – has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $12.75. The stock’s market capitalization is $272.37 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60.

NBRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Friday, February 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics AG – in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics AG – from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.29.

In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca sold 90,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $992,910.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Harrison Talbot sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,558.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,655.

Nabriva Therapeutics AG is an Austria-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of antibiotics to treat infections. Its lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The Company develops both intravenous (IV) and oral formulations of lefamulin for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP).

