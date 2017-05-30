Sanderson Group plc (SND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by N+1 Singer in a research report issued on Thursday, May 4th.
Shares of Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND) opened at 79.50 on Thursday. The company’s market cap is GBX 43.69 million. Sanderson Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 58.22 and a 1-year high of GBX 90.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 83.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.33%.
About Sanderson Group plc
Sanderson Group plc is engaged in software and information technology (IT) services business specializing in digital retail technology and enterprise software for businesses operating in the manufacturing, wholesale distribution and logistics sectors. The Company’s segments include Digital Retail and Enterprise Software.
Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.