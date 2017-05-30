Mylan (MYL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Mylan’s Generics segment has been performing well driven by new product launches. However, EpiPen woes continues as sales of the product declined due to increased competition and entry of generics. Pricing continues to impact results and the company projects mid-single digit price erosion globally for the year. Mylan received a complete response letter from the FDA regarding its ANDA for the generic version of asthma drug Advair Diskus. In Apr 2017, Mylan received a warning letter from the FDA for its manufacturing facility in India. The FDA cited significant violations of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals in the warning letter. The violations relate to the agency’s inspection in Sep 2016 and even though the company had responded to the same, the agency deemed them inadequate. Nevertheless, shares of Mylan have outperformed the industry in the last six months.”

MYL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Mylan in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price objective on Mylan and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Vetr cut Mylan from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $43.36 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mylan from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mylan presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.28.

Mylan (MYL) opened at 39.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.75 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. Mylan has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.40.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Mylan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post $5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mylan news, major shareholder Laboratories Abbott sold 44,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,830,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mylan by 26.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 13,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks boosted its stake in Mylan by 8.7% in the third quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 3.3% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Mylan during the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Herndon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mylan by 14.2% in the third quarter. Herndon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,681,000 after buying an additional 152,336 shares during the last quarter. 60.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V. is a global pharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic and branded generic products for resale by others; specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). It operates through two segments: Generics and Specialty.

