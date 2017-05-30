Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (MPSX) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

Media stories about Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (NYSE:MPSX) have been trending positive recently, Alpha One reports. The research group, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG raised shares of Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (NYSE MPSX) opened at 18.00 on Tuesday. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.54 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl (NYSE:MPSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $382.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl will post $0.63 EPS for the current year.

Multi Packaging Solutions Intrntnl Company Profile

Multi Packaging Solutions International Limited is a provider of specialty packaging solutions for the consumer, healthcare and multi-media markets. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia. The Company’s print-based specialty packaging solutions include premium folding cartons, inserts, labels and rigid packaging across a range of substrates and finishes, which are complemented by value-added services, including design, new product development and supply chain solutions.

