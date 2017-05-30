East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) Position Cut by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,746 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWBC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $12,209,000. Analytic Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.1% in the third quarter. Analytic Investors LLC now owns 343,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 447,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,437,000 after buying an additional 188,729 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 750.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 425,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,602,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 191,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,040,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC) traded down 1.19% on Monday, reaching $54.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,323 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $51.76. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $57.24.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.52 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 32.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post $3.70 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded East West Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc downgraded East West Bancorp to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.83.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total value of $34,642.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,733.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total value of $227,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,674 shares of company stock worth $9,591,440. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for East West Bank (the Bank) and other banking or banking-related subsidiaries. The Bank is a California state-chartered bank, which operates in the United States and Greater China. The Bank provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals.

