BHP Billiton plc (BBL) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,788 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BHP Billiton plc were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton plc by 36.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton plc by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of BHP Billiton plc during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in BHP Billiton plc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.90. 782,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $82.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76. BHP Billiton plc has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $37.44.

BBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Billiton plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Billiton plc in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BHP Billiton plc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

BHP Billiton plc Company Profile

BHP Billiton Plc is a global resources company. The Company is a producer of various commodities, including iron ore, metallurgical coal, copper and uranium. Its segments include Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas.

