Movado Group (MOV) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.50

Media stories about Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) have trended positive recently, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Movado Group earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 84 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Alpha One’s rankings:

Get Movado Group Inc alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Movado Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Movado Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Movado Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE MOV) opened at 21.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.16 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $31.95. The firm has a market cap of $491.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.47.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Movado Group’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Movado Group will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/movado-group-mov-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-50-updated-updated.html.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets and distributes watches. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, and after-sales service activities and shipping. It sells all of its brands to jewelry store chains and department stores, as well as independent jewelers.

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.