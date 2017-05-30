Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) PT Lowered to $75.00

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Cowen and Company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen and Company’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $93.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE MSI) opened at 81.86 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $62.76 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day moving average of $82.31.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 134.65% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post $5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 305.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 60,123 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter worth $2,796,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 910.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 368,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 44,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. The Company operates through two segments: Products and Services. The Company’s Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories and software. The Products segment has two product lines: Devices and Systems.

