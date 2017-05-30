Motif Bio PLC (LON:MTFB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.61) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 284.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a report on Monday, May 8th. Beaufort Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) target price on shares of Motif Bio PLC in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Motif Bio PLC alerts:

Motif Bio PLC (LON MTFB) opened at 32.50 on Tuesday. Motif Bio PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 21.44 and a 52-week high of GBX 68.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 27.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/motif-bio-plc-mtfb-earns-buy-rating-from-finncap.html.

Motif Bio PLC Company Profile

Motif Bio plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in development of antibiotics, which are designed for treatment of infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria. It operates in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical formulations segment. The Company is focused on development of its product, Iclaprim, for the treatment of the bacterial infections, such as acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) and hospital acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP), including those caused by resistant strains, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and multi-drug resistant Streptococcus pneumonia (MDRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Motif Bio PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motif Bio PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.