Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $74.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Drexel Hamilton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.89.

Get Splunk Inc alerts:

Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ SPLK) opened at 62.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s market cap is $8.60 billion. Splunk has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.14. Splunk also was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 10,523 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 456% compared to the typical volume of 1,891 call options.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 41.28% and a negative net margin of 41.72%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Splunk will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/30/morgan-stanley-reiterates-overweight-rating-for-splunk-inc-splk.html.

In other news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $856,815.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,958.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 3,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total value of $236,155.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,609 shares in the company, valued at $6,520,299.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,255 shares of company stock worth $13,453,887. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,203,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 25.3% in the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 126.0% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Splunk by 13.7% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 33,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc (Splunk) is engaged in the development and marketing of software solutions. The Company’s offerings enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor and analyze data. Its offerings address diverse data sets that are referred to as big data and are specifically used for machine data.

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.