Choice Hotels International Inc (CHH) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, May 5th. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.91% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) opened at 65.60 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.51.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 14.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post $2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

In related news, insider Simone Wu sold 13,223 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $810,966.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,319.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,134,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,129,000 after buying an additional 282,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 130.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 47,730 shares during the last quarter. 49.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc is a hotel franchisor. The Company’s segments include Hotel Franchising, SkyTouch Technology and Corporate & Other. It franchises lodging properties under brand names, including Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels & suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

