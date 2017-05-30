Yext Inc (YEXT) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Yext Inc (NASDAQ:YEXT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on YEXT. Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of Yext (YEXT) opened at 13.75 on Monday. Yext has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $15.11. The company’s market cap is $431.67 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76.

Yext Company Profile

Yext Inc is a knowledge engine provider. Yext puts business on the map. The Yext Knowledge Engine enables companies to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and sync it to over 100 services in the PowerListings Network, including Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

