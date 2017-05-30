Moody's Co. (MCO) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays PLC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Moody's Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Moody's Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) traded up 0.49% during trading on Monday, hitting $117.11. The company had a trading volume of 448,978 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.35. Moody's Co. has a 52 week low of $87.30 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

Moody's Co. (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.27 million. Moody's Co. had a net margin of 25.88% and a negative return on equity of 260.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody's Co. will post $5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Moody's Co.’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.16, for a total transaction of $148,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,550 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,178. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blair Worrall sold 11,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $1,306,427.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,638.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,966 shares of company stock valued at $9,185,237. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Moody's Co. by 2,616.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,681,000 after buying an additional 9,806,220 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $378,890,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,835,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $174,239,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,422,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corporation (Moody’s) is a provider of credit ratings; credit, capital markets and economic related research, data and analytical tools; software solutions and related risk management services, quantitative credit risk measures, financial services training and certification services, and research and analytical services to financial institution customers.

