Moon Capital Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of Home Depot Inc (HD)

Moon Capital Management LLC cut its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Moon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 684,677 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $88,104,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Home Depot by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,467,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,990,348,000 after buying an additional 410,547 shares in the last quarter. CAM Group Holding A S raised its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. CAM Group Holding A S now owns 2,918,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $375,540,000 after buying an additional 103,691 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Lloyd NV raised its position in Home Depot by 4.9% in the third quarter. Delta Lloyd NV now owns 213,875 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,521,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) opened at 154.01 on Tuesday. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $119.20 and a 52 week high of $160.86. The company has a market capitalization of $184.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.25 and its 200 day moving average is $142.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post $7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc reissued a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price (up previously from $168.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.97.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 31,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $4,856,727.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,328.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $1,095,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,468,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,167,386. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc (The Home Depot) is a home improvement retailer. The Company sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products, and provides various services. The Home Depot stores serves three primary customer groups: do-it-yourself (DIY) customers, do-it-for-me (DIFM) customers and professional customers.

