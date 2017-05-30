Moody National Bank Trust Division Maintains Stake in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division maintained its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,183 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock at the end of the first quarter. McDonald's Co. makes up about 0.1% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in McDonald's Co. were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Massey Quick & Co. LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in McDonald's Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 149.86 on Tuesday. McDonald's Co. has a 1-year low of $110.33 and a 1-year high of $150.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $128.00. The firm has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.69.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 514.39%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. McDonald's Co.’s payout ratio is 69.37%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of McDonald's Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on McDonald's Co. from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $126.00 price target on McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald's Co. in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

In other news, Director John J. Mulligan purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.94 per share, with a total value of $206,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Sappington sold 13,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $1,967,017.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald's Co.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

