Monro Muffler Brake Inc (MNRO) Forecasted to Post FY2017 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Analysts at Jefferies Group decreased their FY2017 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a report issued on Thursday. Jefferies Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.93. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Monro Muffler Brake’s Q4 2017 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

MNRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Gabelli raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monro Muffler Brake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monro Muffler Brake in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Monro Muffler Brake (NASDAQ:MNRO) traded up 0.19% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.00. 59,396 shares of the stock traded hands. Monro Muffler Brake has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Forward Management LLC increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 6.8% in the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the first quarter valued at about $141,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro Muffler Brake during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Monro Muffler Brake by 1,336.8% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 4,095 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter.

In other Monro Muffler Brake news, insider Joseph Tomarchio, Jr. sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Raymond L. Pickens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $42,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,303.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Monro Muffler Brake Company Profile

Monro Muffler Brake, Inc is engaged in the provision of automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States. The Company provides a range of services on passenger cars, light trucks and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment.

