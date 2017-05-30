Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE MNR) opened at 14.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90 and a beta of 0.54. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.28 per share, with a total value of $109,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 15,773 shares of company stock valued at $264,416. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 5.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after buying an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,114,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. by 17.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,511,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,566,000 after buying an additional 220,934 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases.

